FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Emirates D20 - T20 Semi-Final 1

Dream11 Team Prediction

FUJ vs DUB: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Emirates D20 – T20 Semi-Final 1:

The first semi-final of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament takes place on Wednesday between Fujairah and Dubai at the ICC Academy in Dubai. It is set to be a cracker as two in-form teams lock horns in a winner-takes-all clash.

Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FUJ vs DUB, Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Fujairah Dream11 Team Player List, Dubai Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Dubai T20 match, Online Cricket Tips FUJ vs DUB T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Fujairah vs Dubai Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20.

TOSS: The Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 toss between Fujairah vs Dubai will take place at 5 PM (IST).

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper Adnaan Khan

Batters Punya Mehra, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad

All-Rounders Muhammad Hassan (VC), Omer Farooq, Rohan Mustafa (C), Ahmed Raza

Bowlers Tahir Latif, Ali Naseer, Sabir Rao

FUJ vs DUB playing 11

Fujairah- Ahmed Raza, Lovepreet Singh, Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammed Naeem Luqman Hazrat, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid

Dubai- Adnaan Khan, Punya Mehra,, Omer Farooq, Bilal Cheema, Ali Naseer Tahir Latif, Nilansh Keswani, Shahrukh Sheikh, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Usman, Syed Muhammad Haider Shah

SQUADS

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (wk), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Bajwa, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh (WK), Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DUB Dream11 Team/ FUJ Dream11 Team/ Dubai Dream11 Player List/ Fujairah Pacific Ventures Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Semi-Final 1/ Online Cricket Tips and more.