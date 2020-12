FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 11 6:30 PM IST Saturday

FUJ vs ECB Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Dream11 Emirates D20

Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

FUJ vs ECB: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 11 6:30 PM IST Saturday:

Fujairah vs Emirates Cricket Board Blues Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Emirates D20 T20

TOSS: The Emirates D20 Tournament match toss between Fujairah vs Emirates Cricket Board Blues will take place at 6:00 PM IST on December 12.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

FUJ vs ECB My Dream11 Team

Keeper Vriitya Aravind

Batters Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Ali Shan-Sharafu

All-Rounders Rohan Mustafa (VC), Muhammad Farooq, Aryan Lakra (C)

Bowlers Akif Raja, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Waheed Ahmad

SQUADS

Fujairah:

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Lovepreet Bajwa, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid.

Emirates Cricket Board Blues:

Basil Hameed (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Adhitya Shetty, Ateeq Ur Rehman, M Farazuddin, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid

