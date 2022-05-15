<h2>FULL Scorecard of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Highlights - <a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/ipl-2022-202220/live-score-match-62/chennai-super-kings-vs-gujarat-titans/full-scorecard/210526/">Click Here</a></h2> <p></p><strong>IPL 2022: Wriddhiman Saha unbeaten half century guides Gujarat Titans to 7-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Wriddhiman Saha's solid 67 not out after a top-class bowling performance set up Gujarat Titans' seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Sunday, securing a top-two finish in the team standings. Gujarat bowlers put up a clinical show to restrict CSK to a below-par 133/5 despite a fine half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad. <p></p> <p></p>Saha, who struck eight boundaries and a six in his 57-ball knock, anchored the chase nicely to get Gujarat home in 19.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>While CSK were already out of the play-off race, the win for Gujarat guarantees them a top-two finish on the points table in their debut season, providing them with two opportunities to reach the final. <p></p> <p></p>Saha first added 59 runs in just 7.1 overs with Shubman Gill (18; 3x4) to lay the foundation of the win. CSK tried to make a mini comeback by grabbing two quick wickets in the middle overs but it was too little and too late. <p></p> <p></p>Saha, who was dropped by Ruturaj on 21, went hammer and tongs as he pummelled a listless CSK attack in the power-play. The wicketkeeper-batter made his intent clear by striking three boundaries in the opening over off Mukesh Choudhary (0/28) and then played shots at will, including his only six in the fifth over. <p></p> <p></p>However, CSK debutant pacer Matheesha Pathirana (2/24) trapped Gill in the front of the wickets in the eight over. Hardik Pandya (7) became Pathirana's second victim as Gujarat slipped to 100/3. But with no run-rate pressure, David Miller (15 not out off 20 balls; 1x4) and Saha completed the chase without any hiccups. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, CSK lost opener Dewon Conway (5) in the third over as Mohammed Shami (2/19) gave Gujarat the first breakthrough. Shami's angled delivery from round the wicket moved away after pitching which Conway nicked it to wicket-keeper Wridhimman Saha. <p></p> <p></p>Gaikwad (53 off 49 balls) first forged a 57-run second wicket stand off 39 balls with Moeen Ali (21 off 17; 2x6) and then added another 48-runs with Narayan Jagadeesan, who also struck an unbeaten 39 off 33 balls, for the third wicket. <p></p> <p></p>CSK however suffered a middle-order collapse and could add only 24 runs in the last five overs. <p></p> <p></p>Gaikwad, who hit four boundaries and a six, initially played with caution, as CSK crawled to 15/1 after four overs, as Hardik Pandya (0/8) and Shami did not give them a chance to free their arms. <p></p> <p></p>Gaikwad then upped the ante in the fifth over, in which Yash Dayal leaked 15 runs. The right-handed batter was brutal on Dayal hammering him for two boundaries and a six over fine-leg. <p></p> <p></p>In the next over, Moeen smashed two successive sixes off leg-spinner Rashid Khan (1/31), a pull and a sweep shot, as CSK added 17 runs of the sixth over and raced to 47/1 after the power-play. <p></p> <p></p>Gaikwad played the odd shot even as he and Ali completed the 50-run stand for the second wicket in just 32 balls. <p></p> <p></p>When it looked like the duo would score big, it was left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (1/31), who broke the stand by removing Ali, who gave a sitter to Rashid Khan at deep-mid-wicket, in the ninth over. <p></p> <p></p>Jagadeesan started with a boundary, but the fall of wicket stemmed the flow of runs. <p></p> <p></p>After 13 overs, CSK at 90/2, were set for a big-score. <p></p> <p></p>Jagadeesan then launched into Sai Kishore (1/31), hitting him for a boundary and a maximum in the 15th over, where CSK amassed 13 runs. <p></p> <p></p>But Gujarat pegged back CSK by removing Gaikwad, who was caught at deep mid-wicket and Shivam Dube (0) in quick succession as they slipped to 114/4. <p></p><h3><a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/ipl-2022-202220/live-score-match-62/chennai-super-kings-vs-gujarat-titans/commentary/210526/">Ball By Ball Commentary of Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Highlights</a></h3> <p></p><strong>Inputs from PTI</strong> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;