IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav, David Warner star as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals, on Thursday, avoid middle over hiccups to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday. Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 146 for nine. DC chased down the target with six balls to spare.

Opener David Warner blasted 42 off 26 balls for DC. With the exception of skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), the KKR top-order struggled to get going against the Capitals’ bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls and hit three fours and four sixes, even as the others failed to leave KKR reeling at 35/4 at one stage. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

Kuldeep looked at his brilliant best against his old franchise and bowled like he had something to prove. He tossed up the ball, mixed the wrong ‘un and sliders well and varied the pace. He sent back KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), Baba Indrajith (6), Sunil Narine (0) and Andre Russell (0) to finish with 4/14. It was a pity that he did not get to bowl his fourth over or could have completed a fifer. But the two wickets off successive deliveries of Baba Indrajith and Narine broke KKR’s back.

Mustafizur started well but claimed three wickets in the 20th over, sending back Nitish Rana, Tim Southee and Rinku Singh — Rana and Southee off successive balls.

Sent in to bat, the Kolkata top and middle order never got going as they struggled with the clinical bowling by the Delhi Capitals. They managed a poor 29/2 in the power-play overs and reached fifty runs at the halfway stage.

They reached 100 runs only in the 15th over and it was only due to Nitish Rana’s heroics that they managed to reach a modest total.

Aaron Finch was the first to go, bowled by Chetan Sakaria with one that swung in a bit and the Aussie opener was totally beaten. Finch could have gone on the previous delivery but Rovman Powell dropped a regulation catch, running in from midwicket, sliding in to take the catch but the ball popped out of his hands. Finch was out for three and Kolkata had only four runs on the board.

Inputs from PTI