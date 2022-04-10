FULL Scorecard of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 – Click Here

IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav star as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs.

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals dished out a clinical performance to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday. Invited to bat, Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals piled up a commendable 215 for 5.

In reply, skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed a 33-ball 54 but Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 171 in 19.4 overs. Spin-pace duo of Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) shared seven wickets between them, while Shardul Thakur (2/30) and Lalit Yadav (1/8) also chipped in. Sunil Narine was the best KKR bowler with figures of 2 for 21.

Delhi Capitals finished on 215-5 after 20 overs courtesy of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel late strikes. KKR have just brought back themselves back into the game. With 2 quick wickets of Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine has completed a good spell.

Shaw departs just after scoring 50. Rishabh Pant comes out to bat. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner off to a flyer against KKR.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 215 for 5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 51, David Warner 61, Sunil Narine 2/21)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 171 all-out in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 54; Kuldeep Yadav 4/35, Khaleel Ahmed 3/25).

Inputs from PTI