<h2><strong>FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Highlights-<a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/ipl-2022-202220/live-score-match-56/mumbai-indians-vs-kolkata-knight-riders/full-scorecard/210520/">CLICK HERE</a></strong></h2> <p></p><b>Navi Mumbai, May 9: </b>Kolkata Knight Riders finally found the team balance they were looking for to outclass Mumbai Indians by 52 runs here on Monday and keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive. <p></p> <p></p>Lead Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL history to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after fine knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24) and Nitish Rana (43 off 24). <p></p> <p></p>Barring a 43-ball 51 from Ishan Kishan, Mumbai batters struggled to get going in the chase as their innings ended at 113 all out in 17.3 overs. <p></p> <p></p>KKR finally played Tim Southee (1/10) and Pat Cummins (3/22) together and the move worked with the seasoned pacers sharing four wickets. Andre Russell too chipped in with couple of wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Another big positive was the return to form of Venkatesh Iyer, who had to be dropped earlier in the competition due to his lean run after a sensational debut season in 2021. <p></p> <p></p>While MI were already out of the play-off race, KKR, who have five wins from 12 games, can still sneak into the top four with two games remaining. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, KKR openers Venkatesh and Ajinkya Rahane (25 off 24 balls) added 60 runs in just 5.4 overs after they were put into bat but the Shreyas Iyer-led side failed to capitalise on that promising start. <p></p> <p></p>Rana blazed his way to a 26-ball 43, with three boundaries and four sixes, but it was Bumrah (5/10), who took five wickets in two overs, to put the brakes on KKR, who suffered a middle-order collapse. <p></p> <p></p>In the 15th over, Bumrah removed Russell (9) and Rana and then clinched three wickets -- Sheldon Jackson (5), Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0), in the 18th over, a maiden, to bring MI back into the game. <p></p> <p></p>Venkatesh smashed three boundaries and four sixes, but perished in the sixth over, giving a sitter to Daniel Sams at point, with spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh (2/32) getting his first wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Venkatesh was brutal on spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/35), hitting him for his first maximum, a pull shot and then hammered a boundary. <p></p> <p></p>The southpaw then walloped his second six over deep mid-wicket off Daniel Sams (1/26), as KKR raced to 26/0 after three overs. He then targeted Riley Meredith (0/35), hammering him for boundary and a six, a scoop shot, in the fifth over where KKR amassed 17 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Mumbai bowlers conceded only 23 runs from overs 7-10. <p></p> <p></p>Kartikeya cleaned up Rahane, with a full delivery that turned in as the opener was beaten while attempting a reverse-sweep. <p></p> <p></p>After Rahane's dismissal, Rana upped the ante and launched into Kartikeya, hitting him for two successive sixes, one over long-on. He then tore into Kieron Pollard, hammering two sixes and a boundary in the 13th over, where the side got 17 runs. <p></p> <p></p>But then it was Bumrah, who wreaked havoc with the ball and firmly brought MI back into the contest. <p></p><h2>BALL BY BALL COMMENTARY Of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022-<a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/ipl-2022-202220/live-score-match-56/mumbai-indians-vs-kolkata-knight-riders/commentary/210520/">CLICK HERE</a></h2>