Fun Trip: Watch Team India Visit Rottnest Island Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2022

New Delhi: Team India’s 14 players squad alongside the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is already in Australia to keep their preparation on-mark for the T20 World Cup down under. The Men in Blue won the first match against Western Australia ahead of their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand.

Then they will clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan, which would take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23rd. This will be the third meeting between these sides after their clash at T20 World Cup 2021 opener. Both teams won one match against each other during the latest Asia Cup.

Team India ahead of the big tournament decided to take some time off and went on a fun trip to the renowned Wildlife sanctuary, Rottnest Island. It is a small Island situated just 19 km away from the coast of Perth. The trip was the idea of the strength and conditioning coach of the team, Paddy Upton.

Paddy Upton said, “It was just about getting away from the game, having a refresher, having some time to laugh and bond, and having some fun together before the big tournament.”

BCCI shared the pictures and clips of the trip on their official handle. The team also celebrated Hardik Pandya’s birthday by cutting a cake during the trip. The Head Coach Rahul Dravid said the trip allowed the team with some relaxation and time away from the hectic schedule.

Rahul Dravid said “It was challenging getting here. Yacht ride on choppy waters wasn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea. Mine neither. But, once we got here, it’s a beautiful island and beautiful place. Just a good opportunity for everyone in the group to just have a day off and unwind the three pretty hectic days since we’ve been here in Perth.”