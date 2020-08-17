FYB vs MWK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Faryab Province vs Maidan Wardak Province Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s FYB vs MWK at Khost Cricket Ground: In another exciting encounter of Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 on Tuesday, Faryab Province will take on Maidan Wardak at the Khost Cricket Ground – August 18 in India. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 FYB vs MWK match will commence at 10 AM IST. This is the first match of the day and will set the tone for the rest. Faryab with two back to back wins have already qualified for the semifinals and will look to continue their winning run. On the other hand, Maidan Wardak with one win or one loss under their belt will have to win this match to qualify for the knockouts.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Faryab Province and Maidan Wardak Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground.

FYB vs MWK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Murad Ali, Mohammad Sardar (C)

Batsmen- Zahid Zakhel, Rustam, Sadiq Atal

All-Rounders- Fazal Haq, Saleem Safi (VC), M II

Bowlers- Ejaz Ahmad, Noorulhaq Malikzai, Baryal

FYB vs MWK Probable Playing XIs

Faryab Province: Hidayatullah, Juma Gul, Z Zakhail, Khairullah, Ejaz Ahmed, Murad Ali (c & wk), A Hadi, I Safi, Fazal Haq, S Safi, Z Ahmadzai.

Maidan Wardak Province: M Zazai, S Atal, S Farhad, M Sardar (c & wk), Noor ul Haq, Zia ul Haq, S Bahrami, I Mohammadi, M Hamkar, Baryal Afghan, Hafizullah Hadi.

FYB vs MWK Squads

Faryab Province (FYB): Murad Ali (C&WK), Hidayatullah, Zahid Zakhel, Juma Gul, Saleem Safi, Fazal Haq, Ibrahim Safi, Ejaz Ahmad, Zuhaib, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Basit, Khairullah, Eid Mohammad, Rustam and Hayatullah.

Maidan Wardak Province (MWK): Mohammad Sardar, Mirwais Zazai, Siddiq Farhad, Islam Zazi, Faisal, Wasim- Akram, Sadiq Atal, Mohammadullah II, Waqar Salamkhel, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Sabir Bahrami, Haroon, Irfanullah, Baryal, Mohammad- Hafeez, Nasrat Qureshi, Noorulhaq Malikzai, Maiwand.

