FYB vs MWK Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020:

FYB vs MWK Afghan One-Day Cup 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Faryab Province vs Maidan Province One-Day Match Probable XIs at Khost Cricket Ground 10 AM IST August 18:

Faryab Province vs Maidan Province Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of FYB vs MWK, Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Faryab Province Dream 11 Team Player List, Maidan Province Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Faryab Province vs Maidan Province One-Day match, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – FYB vs MWK Afghan One-Day Cup 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Faryab Province vs Maidan Province Afghan One-Day Cup 2020.

TOSS: The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match toss between Faryab Province vs Maidan Province will take place at 9.30 AM (IST).

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground.

FYB vs MWK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Murad Ali, Mohammad Sardar

Batsmen: Zahid Zakhel, Rustam, Sadiq Atal

All-Rounders: Fazal Haq, Saleem Safi, M II

Bowlers: Ejaz Ahmad, Noorulhaq Malikzai, Baryal

SQUADS

Faryab Province Squad:

Murad Ali (C & WK), Hidayatullah, Zahid Zakhel, Juma Gul, Saleem Safi, Fazal Haq, Ibrahim Safi, Ejaz Ahmad, Zuhaib, Abdul Hadi, Abdul Basit, Khairullah, Eid Mohammad, Rustam, Hayatullah, Nemat, Bilal and Ezzat

Maidan Province Squad:

Mohammad Sardar (C), Siddiq Farhad, Islam Zazi, Faisal, Baryal, Irfanullah, Mohammad Hafeez, Nasrat Qureshi, Wasim Akram, Mohammadullah, Sadiq Atal, Waqar Salamkhel, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Sabir Bahrami, Mirwais Zazai, Noorulhaq Malikzai, Maiwand and Haroon.

