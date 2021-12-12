<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels that Virat Kohli might become an even more dangerous batter in limited-overs cricket after being relieved of ODI captaincy duties. The 33-year-old stylish batter hasn't been in the best of forms with the bat over the last two years. He last hit a hundred in 2019. <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir said India will see the best of Kohli whether he is captain or not. "Same as Rohit Sharma's role in red-ball cricket, it's just that captaincy is not there. It might just free Virat Kohli up much more. He might just become more dangerous in white-ball cricket with the pressure of captaincy not being there on his shoulders," Gambhir said during an interaction on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues. <p></p> <p></p>"I am sure he is going to make India proud, he is going to keep getting runs in white-ball cricket or in red-ball cricket. At the same time, there will be two different guys probably giving their own thoughts, giving their own vision for the team." <p></p> <p></p>Gambhir further said that there will be no drop in the intensity with which Kohli plays the game, despite losing the limited-over captaincy. <p></p> <p></p>"I am sure India will see the best of Virat Kohli, whether it is red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket. At the same time, the kind of passion he has shown over such a long period of time or the energy, you are going to see the same out of Virat Kohli, whether he is the captain or not." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from IANS</strong>