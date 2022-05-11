Pune: Following the humiliating 62-run loss versus the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at Pune, Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir came down hard on the players in the dressing-room. Stating that LSG lacked the game sense, Gambhir said that the side gave up and they were weak. He also said there is no place for being weak in a competition like the IPL.

“There is nothing wrong in losing it is absolutely fine. One team has to win one team has to lose. But there is a lot wrong in giving up. Today I thought that we gave up we were weak. And honestly, there is no place for being weak in a tournament like the IPL or in sport. That is where the problem is. We have beaten sides in this competition but I felt today we lacked the game sense,” Gambhir said in a video shared by LSG on their official Instagram handle.

