New Delhi: Men in Blue’s semi-final hopes of the T20 World Cup came to a daunting end yesterday, as Afghanistan lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the Kiwis and arch-rivals Pakistan qualified for the business round of the tournament.

Former India international Gautam Gambhir lamented has been vocal about Team India’s dismal performance in the ongoing tournament and says that the planning process should have been better.

Gambhir in his column for Times Of India, wrote that there is no excuses in sports but things would have been different if Virat Kohli and Co. assessed things beforehand.

‘There is no place for ifs and buts in sport, but things could have been different if India had planned better for Shaheen Shah Afridi, or assessed the pitch better when they took on New Zealand in the second game.’

Gambhir also added that waiting for the fate of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match is not what Champions do. Champions train hard to win and script their own fate.

‘As a sportsperson you’d want to be master of your destiny rather than wait for a few permutations to go right to know how far you are progressing in a competition. Indian team would tell you what I mean. Champions train to win, they work hard to score that one run more than the opposition and not wait for the result of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match to know their fate,’ the former KKR captain told.

India play Namibia in their final Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021.