New Delhi: Team India is all set to compete against their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 super 12 stage on October 23rd from the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As the match gets closer the speculations around playing 11, X factors, and important players increases. The expectations of fans from players like Virat Kohli are always high.

Gautam Gambhir was part of an interview with Zee News and was asked whether Virat’s recent stint with the bat following the Asia Cup would be intimidating for Pakistan and other opponents.

Gambhir’s answer amused everyone as he said “I want to tell you one thing clearly, nobody in World Cricket gets intimidated by other player. When you represent your country, you are aware that you’re one of those best 15 players that can represent my nation.”

https://youtu.be/tQ4-5FM-Mnw

“Ultimately, Virat Kohli is just as important as Axar Patel or just as important as Harshal Patel or KL Important. A Single Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, or KL Rahul can not win you World Cup. It is a misunderstanding. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma might give you 500 runs but the wicket would be taken by somebody else,” Gambhir added.

Gambhir further talked about how hero-worshipping is not good for the sport and said “The importance should be given to every single player from number 1 to 15. Someone will get you water, someone will field, someone will catch for you. The form is crucial for each and every player be it Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, or KL Rahul. Their form is just as important as the rest of the players.

“This should be changed not only in cricket but the whole country itself. We should talk about the Indian Cricket Team, not about hero-worshipping. Hero worshipping is done because the media creates a brand. Suryakumar Yadav’s performance for India this whole year has been better than the remaining 6 batters but you haven’t asked me about it maybe because he doesn’t have so many social media followers as compared to the others.”

“If you talk about pure performance, there is no better performer than Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya at present in the whole Indian team. Their form is just as important as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli,” Gambhir added.