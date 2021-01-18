GDP vs KNP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Nepal One Day Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu at 8:45 AM IST January 19 Tuesday

Dream11 Tips And Predictions Nepal One Day

Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal One Day – one day – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GDP vs KNP at ICC Academy, Dubai: In another thrilling encounter of the Nepal One Day – one day, Gandaki Province will take on Karnali Province at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu on terrific Tuesday. The Nepal One Day – one day GDP vs KNP match will start at 8:45 AM IST – January 19. Gandaki Province have one win and one loss so far and will be looking for their second win against Karnali Province in the upcoming match. After losing to Tribhuwan Army Club by 98 runs, Gandaki Province bounced back to register a two-wicket win over Province Number 1 in their second match. Meanwhile, this is just the second match for Karnali Province after losing their opening match of the tournament to Tribhuwan Army Club. They lost the match by 80 runs and will be eager to bounce back. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Nepal One Day Match 8 – GDP vs KNP:

TOSS: The Nepal One Day – one day toss between Gandaki Province and Karnali Province will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST – January 19.

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

GDP vs KNP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Deepak Dumre

Batsmen Hemant Oli, Raj Shah, Arjun Kumal (C)

All-rounders Mazhar Bashir, Hamad Arshad, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan

Bowlers Amrit Gurung, Bishal Poudel (VC), Chandra Paudel

GDP vs KNP Probable Playing XIs

Gandaki Province: Arjun Kumal, Rahul Upadhyay, Deepesh Khatri, Sameer Kandel, Deepak Dumre, Subash Bhandari, Amrit Gurung, Avishek Thapa, Bipin Khatri, Bishal Poudel, Chandra Paudel.

Karnali Province: Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi.

GDP vs KNP Squads

Gandaki Province: Arjun Kumal, Rahul Upadhyay, Deepesh Khatri, Sameer Kandel, Deepak Dumre, Subash Bhandari, Amrit Gurung, Avishek Thapa, Bipin Khatri, Bishal Poudel, Chandra Paudel, Vishnu Pandey, Ashok Shreshtha, Dinesh Baudhamagar.

Karnali Province: Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Dinesh Adhikari, Diwan Pun, Raj Shah, Anuj Chanara, Unish Singh, Himanshu Shahi, Lalit Pyakurel, Rabindra Shahi, Abhishek Bam Thakuri, TP Giri, Rupak Dahal.

