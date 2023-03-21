Getting Jasprit Bumrah Back Is Vital: Aaron Finch's Advice For Rohit Sharma's Team India Ahead Of ODI World Cup

India is set to be the host of the ICC World Cup 2023 later this year. However, they are bothered by the injuries of their star payers. Dynamic Rishabh Pant is set to miss out on the action in 2023 due to the horrific car accident he suffered last year.

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is recovering from a back injury that is gonna keep him out of action for almost 6 months and make him miss the IPL and World Test Championship. He recently got surgery for it in New Zealand and is expected to make a return before the 50-over World Cup.

While talking about the Men in Blue's strengths and weaknesses, former Australia skipper Aaron Finch pointed out how crucial are Jasprit Bumrah and his wicket-taking abilities for Team India in the upcoming World Cup.

"I think getting Jasprit Bumrah back is vital for India. He is the best in the world when he is up and running. So, if he is not available, that will probably lead to a hole in the innings in terms of wicket-taking ability because he is so dangerous," Finch told TimesofIndia.

Aaron Finch also appreciated India's formidable batting line-up and said "But if the Indian opening combination, gets a good platform, then the rest of the team can be aggressive. There is power in the middle order with Hardik and Sky being there. There are not many weaknesses in the Indian team. They have got great spin options and very good fast bowlers. What will come down to in the World Cup will be execution on a particular day - a spell from a particular bowler or an innings from a batsman."

Team India is set to face Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. The series is currently being leveled at 1-1 and the decider would be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday