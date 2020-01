GGXI-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction Governor-General’s XI vs India Women in Australia, 2020: Captain An

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Governor-General’s XI vs India Women Prediction Governor-General’s XI vs India Women in Australia, 2019 Cricket Tips For Today’s 3rd Match GGXI-W vs IN-W: In the third match of the Australia Women Exhibition Series 2020, Australia Governor-General’s Xl Women will square off against India Women. The GGXl-W has top players like Bridget Patterson, Phoeba Litchfield, and Tahlia McGrath. India Women enter this series after the successful completion of India Women tour of West Indies in 2019.

TOSS The toss between Governor-General’s XI vs India Women will take place at12:40 PM IST on January 28.

Time: 1:10 PM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper J Dooley

Batswomen B Patterson, Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), J Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-Rounders T McGrath (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, D Sharma

Bowlers B Vakarema, S Campbell, P Yadav

GGXI-W vs IN-W Predicted XIs:

Australia Governor-General’s XI: Josephine Dooley, Bridget Patterson, Phoebe Litchfield, Tayla Seymour, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Hannah Darlington, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Taneale Peschel, Stella Campbell, Charli Knott

India Women: Taniya Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol

GGXI-W vs IN-W SQUADS:

