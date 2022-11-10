Adelaide: India’s humiliating exit from T20 World Cup 2022 has left millions of fans furious and heartbroken. England defeated Team India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final. Jos Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 80 runs and Alex Hales smashed a blazing 86 not out to annihilated the Indian bowling line-up in the second semi-final and joined Pakistan in the final.

Once again the Indian bowling line-up played the major role in India’s defeat. The bowlers failed to grab any wickets. Their performance with the ball wasn’t impressive at all. They constantly bowled short deliveries despite the short side outfields. The English openers capitalized it and chased the 169 runs target with 4 overs remaining.

The Men in Blue are facing backlash from the fans and former cricketers. Ajay Jadeja while speaking to Cricbuzz gave his verdict on India’s heartbreaking loss . He blamed Rohit Sharma as one of the biggest reasons behind India’s loss.

He said “Main ek baat bolunga jo chubhegi agar Rohit Sharma sunenge, agar team banaani hai kisi captain ko, toh usko saare saal team ke saath rehna padta hai. Poore saal me Rohit Sharma kitne daure pe rahe? Ye hindsight me nahi keh raha, ye main pehle bhi bola hu. Aapne team bani hai, aur aap saath nahi rehte. Coach bhi New Zealand nahi jaa rahe. (J would say one thing which might hurt Rohit Sharma. If you have to make a team as captain, you have to stick with the side for the entire year. How many series did Rohit Sharma play this year? I’m not saying this in hindsight, I’ve been saying this since before. Even in New Zealand, the coach isn’t travelling)”

“Ghar ka ek hi buzurg hona chahiye, saat buzurg honge toh bhi dikkat hai. (There should only be one leader in the team. If there are 7, it would be difficult),” Jadeja added.