Greater Helsinki CC vs Empire Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League – T20 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GHC vs ECC at Kerava National Ground: In one of the most-awaited battles of Finnish Premier League T20, Greater Helsinki CC will take on Empire Cricket Club in the 50th match of the tournament. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHC vs ECC match will kick-off at 8 PM IST – August 4. The T20 match will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Empire Cricket Club are occupying the second position in the points table and won 9 of their 12 games so far. On the other hand, Greater Helsinki CC are placed at the bottom of the table. They have secured just two wins from 11 matches so far and will be desperate to show some respite this time around against quality opponents.

TOSS – The toss between Greater Helsinki CC and Empire Cricket Club will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – August 4.

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Wicketkeeper: J Scamans (C)

Batsmen- M Imran, G Nazir (VC), H Mukhtar

All-Rounders- M Balasaheb T, A Sher, Z Rehman, N Shahid

Bowlers- A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar, K Muhammad

GHC vs ECC Probable Playing XIs

Greater Helsinki CC: Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Hamzah Mukhtar, Naveed Shahid, Asad Ljaz, Sohail Amin, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Abdullah Attiqe, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal.

Empire Cricket Club: Jonathan Scamans, Udyabhaskar Nandini, Chandra Shekhar, Ravi Kumar, Jagdeesh Rajahmundry, Abdul Gaffar, Mahesh Balsaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Muhammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar.

GHC vs ECC Squads

Greater Helsinki CC: Adnan Ahmad, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Hamzah Mukhtar, Rizwan Ali, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Abdullah Attiqe, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Sohail Amin.

Empire Cricket Club: Vanraaj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kumar, Muhammad Imran, Jonathan Scamans, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Bineet Panda, Abdul Ghaffar, Raaz Muhammad, Jo Hadley, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Richard Savage, Chandra Shekhar, Hyde Hytti, Shoaib Tahir, Shoaib Qureshi, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Kushagra Bhatnagar, S Gowri Srinivasan, Zeerak Ijaz.

