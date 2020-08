GHC vs GHG Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier League T20: Greater Helsinki CC vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, August 14, 8:00 PM IST

GHC vs GHG Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier League T20: Greater Helsinki CC vs GYM Helsi

GHC vs GHG Dream11 Team and Picks

GHC vs GHG Toss Time – 7:30 PM IST

Match Time – 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerva

GHC vs GHG Dream11 Top Picks

Keeper Abdullah Attiqe

Bowlers Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Sohail Amin

Batsmen Hamzah Mukhtar(c), Ghulfam Nazir, Saif-ur-Rehman, Shahid Gondal

Allrounders Naveed Shahid (vc), Ziaur Rehman, Pankaj Saharan

GHC vs GHG Squads

Greater Helsinki CC: Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ghulfam Nazir, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Sohail Amin, Abdullah Attiqe, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Kamran Waheed, Pranjay Arya, Ronald Peter, Asad Ijaz, Ahmed Cheema, Rizwan Ali

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Umair Akhtar, Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Muhammad Hassan, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Arslan Gondal, Mohammad Azhar, Ali Masood, Md Junaid Khan, Irfan Yousefzai, Zubair Tariq

