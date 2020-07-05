GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Tips And Predictions St Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Central Castries Mindhood July 6 12 AM IST

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team And Picks

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Update: Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Central Castries Mindhood Toss Time: 11:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Top Picks

Kimani Melius (captain), Tarryck Gabriel (vice-captain), Lee Solomon, Gaspard Prospere, Garvin Serieux, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Dillan John, Tyrel Chicot, Keddy Lesporis, Dornan Edward

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Central Castries Mindhood Full Squad List

CCMH: Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Ackeem Auguste, Keygan Arnold, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Rahym Joseph, Stephen Naitram, Jaden Elibox, Johnnel Eugene, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa

GICB: Dane Edward, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Simeon Gerson, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Garvin Serieux, Dalton Polius, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel

