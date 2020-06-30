GICB vs LBR Dream11 Tips And Predictions St Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals June 30 10 PM IST

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team And Picks

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Update: Cricket’s return in the Caribbean continues following the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Vincy Premier League set the ball rolling last month. St Lucia T10 Blast will be the second such tournament getting underway amidst the health crisis. Ten teams are taking part in the tournament and have been divided into two groups of five each. The league starts from June 23 and the final will be played on July 8. All matches are to be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The ten participating teams of the league are Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals Toss Time: 9:30 PM IST

Match Start Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Top Picks

Murlan Sammy (captain), Kimani Melius (vice-captain), Garvin Serieux, Lee Solomon, Awene Edward, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Shervin George, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Tyran Theodore

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals Full Squad List

GICB: Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Simeon Gerson, Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon

LBR: Rick Moses , Ulric George , Zephaniah Edwin , Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois , Murlan Sammy , Tracy Peter , Tyran Theordore, Denlee Anthony , Kamanie Laure , Awene Edward

