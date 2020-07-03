GICB vs MRS Dream Team XI, Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Top Picks, Full Squad Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars Cricket July 4 12:00 AM IST

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team And Picks

After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the twenty-second match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters lock horns with Mon Repos Stars at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Wednesday. The St Lucia T10 Blast GICB vs MRS match will start at 12 AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

GICB vs MRS My Dream11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux

Batsmen: Lee Solomon, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Kimani Melius (VICE CAPTAIN)

All-rounders: Tarryck Gabriel (CAPTAIN), Don Edward, Hazel Charlery

Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Tyrel Chicot, Kevin Augustin

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars Full Squad List

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GICB Dream11 Team / MRS Dream11 Team/ Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Dream11 Team/ Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.