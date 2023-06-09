Gill Will Learn But Pujara...: Ravi Shastri Slams 103-Test Veteran After His Dismissal in WTC Final

Former Indian head coach criticised star opening batter Shubman Gill and senior cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's poor batting display in the World Test Championship final 2023.

New Delhi: India and Australia are currently engaged in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval in London. Australian stars Travis Head's 163 and Steve Smith's 121 dominated the Indian bowling unit and helped their side post 469 runs in the first innings.

India lost five early wickets, which was a big setback. Young India opener Shubman Gill failed to showcase his talent as he managed to score just 13 runs in 15 balls.

Pujara started the final session with a lovely on-drive off Boland for four, but he misjudged the line of the nip-backer coming in from outside off and saw the top of his off-stump being rattled.

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri slammed both Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara for their careless batting display in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Even if he criticised Gill's display, he justified it by saying that the Indian opener is still young and will learn but he came hard at Pujara, who is a veteran of 103 Tests and said that the 35-yeard-old will be very disappointed seeing that.

"That is leaving it poorly because the front foot has just gone across. It should be going towards the ball; he was looking to play it and then decided whether he should leave it. You see, the way he is leaving it, the off-stump is exposed. The front foot is still middle stump when it's actually going towards off stump. Watch that front foot. It should be further across and towards the ball. He thought it was outside the off stump. It was an error in judgment," Shastri said on air.