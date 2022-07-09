IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda Dropped To Make Way For Rishabh Pant, England Choose To Field

Birmingham: Star Indian batsman Deepak Hooda has been dropped from the second T20I match against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has taken his place in the team for the match which is crucial for winning the three-match T20I series. India is currently leading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match comprehensively by a big margin after Hardik Pandya’s heroics.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India before captain Rohit Sharma announced the exclusion of Deepak Hooda while naming the team.

The India batsman has looked in good touch in recent times as he scored a century during the Ireland your. He also hit 33 runs in the last match.