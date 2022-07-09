IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda Dropped To Make Way For Rishabh Pant, England Choose To Field

<p class="p1"><span class="s1"><strong>Birmingham:</strong> Star Indian batsman Deepak Hooda has been dropped from the second T20I match against England at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has taken his place in the team for the match which is crucial for winning the three-match T20I series. India is currently leading the series by 1-0 after winning the first match comprehensively by a big margin after Hardik Pandya's heroics. </span></p> <p></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India before captain Rohit Sharma announced the exclusion of Deepak Hooda while naming the team. </span></p> <p></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">The India batsman has looked in good touch in recent times as he scored a century during the Ireland your. He also hit 33 runs in the last match. </span></p>