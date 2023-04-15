Glad I Could Shut Them Up: Harry Brook Hits Back At Indian Fans After Scoring 100 Against KKR

New Delhi: Harry Brooks' impressive unbeaten century helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a 23-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Eden Gardens, on April 14 (Friday) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Star English player, Brook is one of the costliest purchase in the history of Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they signed him for Rs 13.25 crore in the auction, during his stay at the crease, he scored 12 fours and three sixes.

Brook, was not able to fire in the first three matches because of which he faced a lot of criticism from the fans on the social media platforms. But the right-handed batter proved himself and gave his critics a befitting reply on Friday.

Speaking to ace commentator Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation ceremony, Brook pointed at Indian fans and said, "The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it. I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media, and people are calling you rubbish. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest."