Advertisement

Glad I Could Shut Them Up: Harry Brook Hits Back At Indian Fans After Scoring 100 Against KKR

Glad I Could Shut Them Up: Harry Brook Hits Back At Indian Fans After Scoring 100 Against KKR

Harry Brook Takes Aim At Indian Fans After Scoring Maiden IPL Ton.

Updated: April 15, 2023 10:10 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Harry Brooks' impressive unbeaten century helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a 23-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Eden Gardens, on April 14 (Friday) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Star English player, Brook is one of the costliest purchase in the history of Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they signed him for Rs 13.25 crore in the auction, during his stay at the crease, he scored 12 fours and three sixes.

Brook, was not able to fire in the first three matches because of which he faced a lot of criticism from the fans on the social media platforms. But the right-handed batter proved himself and gave his critics a befitting reply on Friday.

Speaking to ace commentator Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation ceremony, Brook pointed at Indian fans and said, "The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it. I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media, and people are calling you rubbish. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest."

While Brooks was sensational, Abhishek Sharma too was equally impressive with his calculated hits. The duo stitched 72 run partnership for the fourth wicket, which Russell broke in the penultimate over, removing Abhishek for 32. With 13 runs coming off the final over, SRH posted 228 for 4.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 228/4 in 20 overs (Harry Brooks 100 not out off 55, Aiden Markram 50 off 26; Andre Russell 3/22) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 205-7 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 75 off 41, Rinku Singh 58 off 31; Marco Jansen 2/37, Mayank Markande 2/27) by 23 runs.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Glad I Could Shut Them Up: Harry Brook Hits Back At Indian Fans After Scoring 100 Against KKR
Harry Brook Joins David Warner, Jonny Bairstow in Elite List With His Century Against KKR In IPL 2023
IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku Fifties In Vain As SRH Beat KKR By 23 Runs
RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Injury Report And Live Streaming for Indian Premier League 2023, At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, 03:30 PM IST
Live Score-Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: KKR vs SRH 19 match Live cricket score at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Not Virat Kohli! Ab De Villiers Picks 4-Time Winner As G.O.A.T. of IPL - WATCH

Not Virat Kohli! Ab De Villiers Picks 4-Time Winner As G.O.A...

Harry Brook Joins David Warner, Jonny Bairstow in Elite List With His Century Against KKR In IPL 2023

Harry Brook Joins David Warner, Jonny Bairstow in Elite List...

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 1st T20I match Live cricket score at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku Fifties In Vain As SRH Beat KKR By 23 Runs

IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku Fifties In Vain As SRH Beat KKR By 23 ...

BCCI Won't Change Its Policy Over Player Availability For Proposed Saudi League: Report

BCCI Won't Change Its Policy Over Player Availability For Pr...

Advertisement