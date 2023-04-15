Glad I Could Shut Them Up: Harry Brook Hits Back At Indian Fans After Scoring 100 Against KKR
Harry Brook Takes Aim At Indian Fans After Scoring Maiden IPL Ton.
New Delhi: Harry Brooks' impressive unbeaten century helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a 23-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Eden Gardens, on April 14 (Friday) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Star English player, Brook is one of the costliest purchase in the history of Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they signed him for Rs 13.25 crore in the auction, during his stay at the crease, he scored 12 fours and three sixes.
Brook, was not able to fire in the first three matches because of which he faced a lot of criticism from the fans on the social media platforms. But the right-handed batter proved himself and gave his critics a befitting reply on Friday.
Speaking to ace commentator Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation ceremony, Brook pointed at Indian fans and said, "The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it. I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media, and people are calling you rubbish. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest."
Remember the name - Harry Brook#KKRvsSRH #IPL2023 #HarryBrookpic.twitter.com/lJqLaB7Hoc
Mayur (@133_AT_Hobart) April 14, 2023
Harry Brook is on one ?#IPL2023pic.twitter.com/dTMnqmDMrp
Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 14, 2023
While Brooks was sensational, Abhishek Sharma too was equally impressive with his calculated hits. The duo stitched 72 run partnership for the fourth wicket, which Russell broke in the penultimate over, removing Abhishek for 32. With 13 runs coming off the final over, SRH posted 228 for 4.
Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 228/4 in 20 overs (Harry Brooks 100 not out off 55, Aiden Markram 50 off 26; Andre Russell 3/22) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 205-7 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 75 off 41, Rinku Singh 58 off 31; Marco Jansen 2/37, Mayank Markande 2/27) by 23 runs.
