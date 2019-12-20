Australia’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell made a sensational return to competitive cricket as he smashed a quickfire half-century (83 off 39 balls) in Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat on Friday. During his blistering knock, Maxwell played some of his trademark shots and smoked five maximums plus seven boundaries to set the stage on fire at Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Citing mental health issues, the Victorian batsman had taken a brief break from the game. Maxwell was appointed as the captain of BBL franchise Melbourne Stars before the start of the T20 season in Australia. He was picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping amount of Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL players’ auction on Thursday in Kolkata.

In the BBL game against Brisbane, the 31-year-old once again showed just why he is considered one of the most devastating batsmen in T20 cricket as he scored 83 at the SR of 212.52. He also equalled his fastest ever fifty (23 balls) on way to the blistering knock to help his team post 167 for 7 versus Brisbane Heat.

Kings XI Punjab took to twitter to hail the superb innings of Maxwell, who will be returning to the franchise after three years.

Glenn Maxwell is smoking ’em, and the fourth umpire is catching ’em! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Hrn8qS4FKE KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

“A BIG SHOW from the ‘BIG SHOW’. @Gmaxi_32 was at his lethal best as he led from the front for his side in @BBL scoring a breathtaking 83 off just 39 balls,” Kings XI Punjab wrote on his twitter handle.

Australian cricketers had a big payday at the IPL players’ auction with Maxwell, who was not considered for the upcoming ODI series against India in January, returning to KXIP with a hefty price tag (Rs 10.75 crore) after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

A BIG SHOW from the ‘BIG SHOW’! 😍@Gmaxi_32 was at his lethal best as he led from the front for his side in @BBL, scoring a breathtaking 8⃣3⃣ off just 3⃣9⃣ balls. 🔥 📸: @StarsBBL#SaddaPunjab #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/aCHu7pzjN3 Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) December 20, 2019

Maxwell’s colleague pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign buy ever after fetching a whopping Rs 15.50 crore bid from two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

In October, Maxwell had opted out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka midway to take a break after experiencing difficulties with mental health.

Maxwell had played for KXIP from 2014 to 2017 before being bought by Delhi Capitals in 2018. He had opted out of the league in the last edition.

Maxwell has scored 1576 runs at 35.02 with the highest score of 145 not out in the 61 T20Is that he has played for Australia. He has also scored 2877 runs in 110 ODIs at 32.32.