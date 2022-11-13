Melbourne: The Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell broke his leg in a horrific accident during a birthday party of a friend on Saturday. He fractured his Fibula and underwent surgery for that. He would be out of action for an indefinite period.

He was part of the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. The Aussies were defending champions and hosts but their campaign came to an end in the super 12 stage itself. Maxwell would have been immediately ruled out of the upcoming ODI series with England that would start on Thursday. He is most likely to miss the entire season of BBL where he plays with Melbourne Stars.

According to reports, Maxwell broke his leg while running in the backyard with a fellow celebrating birthday. He slipped as his leg get trapped and the fracture happened. However, neither of the two was intoxicated at the moment.

The recovery period would get clear in the coming weeks and if he fails to recover on time, he is most likely to miss the test tour of India in February next year.

National selector George Bailey said “Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games. Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Melbourne Stars’ General Manager Blair Crouch Said “Glenn is obviously a huge part of the Melbourne Stars and we wish him well in his recovery. He will continue to be a key part of the club during the start of the season as he works his way back to full fitness and we look forward to seeing him soon.”