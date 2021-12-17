<strong>Adelaide:</strong> Former Australian limited-overs cricketer David Hussey is surprised with the limited opportunities given to Glenn Maxwell in the Asian sub-continent despite the all-rounder being an asset in white-ball game for the country. The 33-year-old Maxwell has played just seven Tests since debuting in 2013, with the Cricket Australia selection panel citing his aggressive batting as the reason for his non-inclusion in the longest format. <p></p> <p></p>But with the busy sub-continental schedule in 2022, where Australia play Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India in a variety of formats, Hussey, who is coach of Big Bash League (BBL) side Melbourne Stars, asked the selectors to give Maxwell more opportunities in Tests as well. <p></p> <p></p>Maxwell averages 26 in Tests and it has been reported that the selectors will consider him to play Tests for Australia on the sub-continental tours. <p></p> <p></p>Even Maxwell has been quoted as saying that he would like to be in the Test side. "I think it's definitely realistic (wanting to play Test cricket again). I think I'm probably playing as well as I ever have at the moment," he said recently. <p></p> <p></p>Hussey told Sportsday on Friday that, "I'm staggered by how little Test cricket he's (Maxwell) played, especially in the sub-continent. Arguably, and I'm a little bit biased here, I think he's one of the better players of spin in the country. <p></p> <p></p>"I know the upcoming winter we have got a lot of sub-continent tours ahead, so I do believe that he should be in all those touring squads. I think he should add to his (several) Tests for Australia, I think he's in career-best form and it would be the wrong move to write him off now from playing Test cricket again." <p></p> <p></p>Maxwell has played all his Tests in Asia with the last coming in 2017.