Legendary Australia pacer Glenn McGrath feels that Australia 'would have done well' if they manage to escape the 4-0 whitewash in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia have been blown away by India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the first two games and McGrath feels it will be tough for Australia to bounce back.

McGrath added that Australia are relying too much on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange and there is very little contribution from rest of the batters.

"I think they're relying too much on (Steve) Smith and Marnus (Labuschagne) at the moment. Travis Head has had a really good year as well. The whole batting line-up has to stand up," said Mcgrath ahead of the third Test while speaking to reporters.

The veteran pacer also said that Australia don't have a plan to play spin in India.

"I think they haven't settled on a game plan on how to play spin in India that they are confident with and can execute," added the veteran.

He continued, "In the first Test, they were too defensive, and in the second Test, they were too aggressive. So we will see if they've learned from those two matches."

"They have to find a happy medium and put a price on their wicket. In India, you have to build an innings on solid defence and then look at ways to score and put the pressure back on the bowlers," added the all-time great.

"Australia has a long way to turn things around. If they leave the shores with the scoreline not being 4-0, I think they would have done well," Glenn McGrath stated.