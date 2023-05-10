Advertisement

Glenn Phillips Dances On Shah Rukh Khan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

In SRH's last game, Phillips smashed three consecutive sixes to change the game completely as he put on a knock.

Updated: May 10, 2023 10:10 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips is making headlines these days. The right-handed batter played a superb cameo against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (May 7) to help SRH secure an impossible win from the jaws of defeat to keep themselves alive in the race to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs. The 26-year-old scored 25 runs from just seven balls to help the Orange Army chase down the target of 215 runs.

After his heroics with the bat on the field, the Kiwi cricketer is now impressing off the field as well and this time with his stunning dance moves.

A video of him dancing on Shah Rukh Khan's move Pathaan's title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan is going viral on the social media platforms.

Here is the video:

SRH four-wicket win against RR

After Sandeep Sharma overstepped of what was supposed to be the last ball of the innings, Abdul Samad smacked a six down the ground to seal a four-wicket win for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday May 8.

SRH batting unit, consisting of Abhishek Sharma (55 off 34 balls), Rahul Tripathi (47 off 29 balls), and Heinrich Klaasen (26 off 12 balls) alongside Samad and Phillips made sure their opposition's valiant efforts were not enough.

In a post match presentation Glenn Phillips said, "It was a situation where it was going to go one of two ways. Happy to get out on top of this one. We are all here to do our job, this is what the team needed today. Fantastic for it to pay off, and I had so much fun today out there. (On his dismissal) That was the ball I should have hit the most, I was disappointed the actual slot ball didn't go over the fence. I felt I left a lot out there with 17 needed off the final over, but then Samad did what he did and obviously, we got that little bit of luck with the no-ball."

