Glenn Phillips Dances On Shah Rukh Khan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips is making headlines these days. The right-handed batter played a superb cameo against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (May 7) to help SRH secure an impossible win from the jaws of defeat to keep themselves alive in the race to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs. The 26-year-old scored 25 runs from just seven balls to help the Orange Army chase down the target of 215 runs.

After his heroics with the bat on the field, the Kiwi cricketer is now impressing off the field as well and this time with his stunning dance moves.

A video of him dancing on Shah Rukh Khan's move Pathaan's title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan is going viral on the social media platforms.

Here is the video: