GLO vs WAS Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire English T20 Blast 2020 Match At County Ground, Bristol, September 15, 6:30 PM IST Tuesday

GLO vs WAS Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Gloucestershire - the table-toppers - are going to take on Warwickshire in a Central Group match on Tuesday. While Gloucestershire won five and lost one and one game was washed out of seven games, whereas Warwickshire won four matches, lost two and a washout from seven matches, have nine points.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Gloucestershire and Warwickshire will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

GLO vs WAS My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales (vice-captain), Luke Fletcher (vice-captain), Keaton Jennings, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Chris Nash, Steven Mullaney, Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Tom Bailey, Jake Ball

GLO vs WAS Squads

Warwickshire: Will Rhodes (captain), Michael Burgess (wk), Dominic Sibley, Robert Yates, Jeetan Patel, Dan Mousley, Liam Norwell, Ed Pollock, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (captain), Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (wk), George Scott, Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, George Hankins, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor, Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain