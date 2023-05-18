Advertisement

Global T20 Canada Returns, To Be Played In City Of Brampton From 20th July

Canadian Men's T20 tournament is back and will be hosted at the Brampton Sports Park from July 20th

Updated: May 18, 2023 4:29 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: It is the dawn of a new day for the world of cricket, after a 3-year hiatus brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Men's T20 tournament is back and will be hosted at the Brampton Sports Park from July 20th August 6th, 2023.

Sport has a unique ability to shine in the face of adversity and grow in strength and determination and this is indeed demonstrated by Cricket Canada and Global T20 management.

With 6 (six) franchises participating in the tournament, each team will comprise of a total of 16 (sixteen) players from full and associate nations, including two (2) world renowned marquee players, three (3) Canadian National team players and three (3) emerging Canadian Cricketers, who will play 25 matches over 18 days.

The first two editions of the Global T20 saw some of the most renowned names from around the world, including the likes of Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, David Warner, Steve Smith, Brendon McCullum and Thisara Perera, as players and the likes of Wasim Akram, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene as mentors.

'Cricket Canada is excited to announce that Canada's premier cricketing event, the Global T20 is BACK and is once again ready to entertain you with exciting match play and some of the best names in the industry.

With Canada regaining ODI status, Global T20 will work as a catalyst to kick start our campaign to realize our vision to be amongst the top Associate Nations,' said Rashpal Bajwa, Cricket Canada President.

'We are excited about the return of GT20 Canada. In season 3, we will aim to improve the playing experience for our players, produce a world-class event for thousands of fans, and inspire a new generation of cricket lovers to participate in the sport.

We believe it is an exciting time for the growth of Cricket in North America and Season 3 will be an influential factor in contributing to this growth.' Global T20 Management

