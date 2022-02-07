New Delhi: In a post-match video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India captain Rohit Sharma spoke to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal regarding the lessons he has learnt from the South African tour and the discussion they had just before the first ODI against West Indies that India won quite convincingly.

“You had told me before the match and even I thought I missed that during the South Africa tour, I was not bowling a lot of googlies. It was in my mind that when a hard-hitter sees the ball in the slot and decides that he will hit it, I have a weapon, the googly, which is very important for a leg-spinner,” said Chahal.

“You had told me that the more googlies I bowl, my leg-spin will become more effective. I keep bowling them to you at the nets and then I realised that maybe I should try a bit more of these in the matches. I wanted to mix up the deliveries I bowl and like we planned when Pollard came in, you told me to bowl it a bit fuller. I knew that if the length was not right, there were 80 per cent chances of him hitting me for a six,” added Chahal, who was the pick of the bowlers for India in the first game.

Talking about the changes he made in order to be more potent as a leg-spinner, Chahal said he has started to use the angle a bit more in slower wickets and noticed a couple of more things in the nets.

“I have changed my angle a bit, especially when here it is a slow wicket. When I was not a part of the team, I was thinking about the improvement I can make. I used to see that other bowlers used to get a bit sidearm while bowling. I also noticed while bowling in the nets that the release is much quicker and there is more effort from the wrist as well,” said the leg-spinner.

On picking up 100 wickets in ODIs, Chahal responded by saying, “It feels great. My career has seen lots of ups and downs in the last five years. But it’s a very good feeling when you take 100 wickets in any format. It’s a big thing. I had never imagined I will achieve it this early. I will continue to do bowling with the same approach.”

Rohit went on to add that he was a key player for India and congratulated him on picking up 100 wickets while reminding him that the auction is around the corner as both players bursts into laughter.

“You are a key player for us, I want you to play with that mindset. There will always be ups and downs. But it is very important to play with the right mindset. And the auction is coming as well, so good luck.”