Good News Coming For Rohit Sharma-Led India All The Way From Galle | World Test Championship

New Delhi: It would not be a bad idea for the Indian cricket team to call up the Sri Lankan team and congratulate them for winning a terrific Test match after chasing leather for the most part of the first day of the second Test match against Australia played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. While it would not change the world for the Indian team in terms of the World Test Championship standings, at least now but it does brighten India’s chances of making it to the World Test Championship final (2021-23) for the second time in a row.

India have a four-match series lined up against Australia early next year along with a couple of Test matches against Bangladesh in this cycle. For the finalists of the last cycle to entertain any thoughts of making it to Lord’s, it goes without saying that they need to win all their remaining matches. But Australia, currently occupying the top spot in the WTC rankings will feel that they had lost out on an opportunity to close the series and stay ahead in contention for a spot in the final.

If India win the home series against Australia with a margin of 4-0, it would also mean that Australia’s percentage point would take a hit and from that perspective this might just be a crucial blow to their chances without sounding too ambitious.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, would be mighty pleased with their efforts and although they might find it tough to qualify for the final with a couple of Test matches against Pakistan at home and two against New Zealand away from home, a win against Australia certainly helps and keeps them in contention too.

For the time being, they have done a great favour to their neighbours.