Goodmorning India! Start Your Day With This Kohli Cover Drive That Will Sooth Your Eyes | WATCH IND vs ENG 5th Test

Birmingham: Virat Kohli has been struggling with that bat for a while now but he hasn’t forgotten how to play glorious shots. He just scored 20 runs in India’s 2nd innings in the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England but played a few shots which left cricket fans in awe of his skills.

India were struggling in their second innings at 53/2 when Virat Kohli played a picturesque cover drive to England’s captain Ben Stokes. That shot took Kolhi’s score to 13 runs. However, he wasn’t able to convert the good start into a big score as Stokes got him with an unplayable delivery.

Virat Kohli’s dismissal also drew a lot of criticism from experts and fans. However, former England spinner Graeme Swann defended Kohli after a disastrous performance against England in the match.

“You can say what you want, I don’t care, who is batting in any period of Test history if you can survive that delivery you are very, very lucky. That is unplayable. It’s a lucky catch in the end,” Swann said while speaking to Sony Sports.

He stated, “Regardless, if you are looking to get on the front foot, back foot that ball is a ripsnorter. For an English point of view, I often find that whenever Indian commentators talk about Virat, I always think ‘wow they are quite harsh on him’. The standards are so high for Virat, I thought he was very at ease today,” he added.

Meanwhile, India ended the third day with a total lead of 257 runs at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. At stumps, India are 125/3 in 45 overs, with Pujara stitching an unbeaten stand of 50 with Rishabh Pant (30 not out).

Both the batsmen will look to increase India’s lead on the fourth day of the match.