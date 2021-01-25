Search giant Google has marked India’s epoch making 2-1 Test series win over Australia paying tributes in its own inimitable fashion. When searching for Indian cricket team or Team India on google, the users are greeted with virtual fireworks on the screen.

Under Ajinkya Rahane, India returned home retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy overcoming odds during the tour. They lost their entire first-choice bowling attack by the time the fourth match of the series arrived and they were forced to field bowlers with a combined experience of three Tests between them.

The likes of Mohammed Shami (forearm fracture, 1st Test), Umesh Yadav (calf injury, 2nd Test), Ravindra Jadeja (dislocated thumb, 3rd Test), Jasprit Bumrah (back tweak, 3rd Test), Ravichandran Ashwin (sore back, 3rd Test) suffered fitness issues. Middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari batted with a hamstring injury during the third Test to help India force a draw in Sydney but was ruled out of the series decider in Brisbane.

Additionally, India were already without their captain Virat Kohli after the first Test with the veteran Ishant Sharma also missing the entire tour due to an abdominal injury he picked during IPL 2020 in the UAE.

It was in this backdrop that India got the better of a full-strength Australian side which boasts of the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and arguably, world’s best pace attack in Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

They were set a daunting 328 runs to win at The Gabba, a venue where Australia hadn’t lost a Test since 1988.

Powered by a sparkling 91 from rookie opener Shumban Gill followed by a gritty half-century from Cheteshwar Pujara, India began their hunt for what seemed an improbable chase at one stage. Then Rishabh Pant took the centrestage and hit an unbeaten 89 including the winning boundary as the tourists won the contest and the series by three wickets.