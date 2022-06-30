Grandstand Of Galle International Stadium Collapses During Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test | VIDEO

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2: The roof of the makeshift grandstand of the Galle International Stadium collapsed just before the scheduled start of play on the second day of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia. The roof collapsed due to heavy rain and gusty winds that lashed Galle 90 minutes before the first session of play was scheduled to start. There were no spectators sitting in the stand when it collapsed with only the Australiam team present at the ground at the time of the incident.

Ropes that were used to secure the metal sheets covering the small concreted seating area in the makeshift stand on the eastern side of the ground blew off that leaves the ground staff with a quite a task to get everything back in place before the start of the second day’s play that was delayed due to rain.

The weather is so intense here at Galle that a small enclosure/stand has just collapsed. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uBkzKONxBP Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022

There’s more cleaning up to do off the field than on it this morning… if anyone can get this ground ready for play it’s the Galle team #SLvAUSpic.twitter.com/iklKta7xfM ?Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) June 30, 2022

Strong winds and gloiomy weather delay the start of second day’s play between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle. #AusvsSL pic.twitter.com/WsQKINFTUJ champika fernando (@champikafernand) June 30, 2022

All happening. Organised chaos though in fairness – the locals have seen this one before. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/VJra6n3LWX Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022

The entire first session was washed out and although things have improved, the chances of any play anytime soon would sound a bit too ambitious. The entire outfield was covered but gusty winds made things very challenging for the ground staff to keep the covers on as rain continued to fall at Galle.

The players had taken early lunch on the second day as Sri Lanka find themselves in a spot of themselves after getting bowled out for 212 in the first innings. Australia in reply are in a strong position, ending the first day’s play on 98 for 3 with Usman Khawaja batting on 47.