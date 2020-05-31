Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s GRD vs BGR at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the third-place playoff of the Vincy Premier League T10, Grenadines Divers will take on Botanical Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on super Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 7.30 PM (IST). With both the teams out from the race now, there isn’t much to gain for them from the contest. The winner of this contest will finish at the third spot in the points table.

Divers finished fourth in the points table with two wins and six losses but still somehow managed to qualify for the semifinals. Rangers, on the other hand, finished third with five wins and three losses in eight games. While the Divers lost their semifinal to Salt Pond Breakers by five wickets, the Rangers lost to La Soufriere Hikers by 33 runs to crash out of the semis. Before this contest, Rangers and the Divers faced each twice during the league stages. On both occasions, Rangers defeated the Divers by seven wickets and four wickets respectively.

TOSS – The toss between Grenadines Divers and Botanical Garden Rangers will take place at 9.30 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Kesrick Williams (C), Oziko Williams (WK), Romel Currency, Shem Browne, Romano Pierre, Atticus Browne, Asif Hooper, Obed McCoy, Geron Wyllie, Ray Charles, Nigel Small.

GRD vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman (WK), Romano Pierre, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel, Geron Wyllie.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams (WK), Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Kevin Abraham, Ray Charles, Kenneth Dember.

GRD vs BGR Squads

Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

