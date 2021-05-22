GRD vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction: Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s GRD vs LSH at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. In the Match of the Vincy Premier League T10, Presidents XI will take on Botanic Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Saturday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 10:30 PM (IST) May 22. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket. On Friday, La Soufriere Hikers will lock horns against Grenadines Divers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in VPL T10 tournament.

TOSS: The toss between Grenadines Divers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

GRD vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Tilron Harry

Batters Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd (C)

All-rounders Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Benniton Stapleton (VC)

Bowlers Othneil Lewis, Braxie Browne, Razi ne Browne

GRD vs LSH Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (wk), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough.

Grenadines Divers: Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (c), Shem Browne, Alex Samuel, Wayne Harper (wk), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Geron Whyllie, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy.

GRD vs LSH Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (wk), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Atticus Browne, Romario Bibby, Anson Latchman

Grenadines Divers: Romano Pierre, Asif Hooper (c), Shem Browne, Alex Samuel, Wayne Harper (wk), Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Geron Whyllie, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Obed McCoy, Javed Williams, Wesrick Strough, Romario Grant

