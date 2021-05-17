Dream11 Team Prediction

GRD vs LSH Vincy Premier League T10 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain – Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers , Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 9 PM IST May 17 Monday:

Grenadines Divers will go up against with La Soufriere Hikers in the fifth match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent on Monday.

Grenadines Divers fell short of 11 runs while chasing a below-par total of 68 against the Salt Pond Breakers in their Vincy Premier League T10 opener. La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, started their Vincy Premier League T10 campaign with a bang and are currently second in the standings. They won their opening match against the Fort Charlotte Strikers by nine wickets.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 17.

Time: 9PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

GRD vs LSH My Dream11 Team

Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Ojay Matthews, Razine Browne, Kemron Strough, Kenson Dalzell.

Captain: Dillon Douglas. Vice-captain: Asif Hooper.

Probable Playing XIs

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Tilron Harry (WK), Shem Browne, Kevin Abraham, Richie Richards, Razine Browne, Braxie Browne, Kenson Dalzell, Davian Barnum.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (C), Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (WK), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough.

Squads

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Tilron Harry (WK) and Richie Richards.

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (C), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman (WK) and Salvan Browne.

