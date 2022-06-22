“India Doesn’t Face That Challenge But Other Nations…:” Did Graeme Smith Blame BCCI For Missing Faf du Plessis In South Africa Line-Up?

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith reckons that whether or not Faf du Plessis will be available to play for South Africa again ahead of the T20 World Cup is a call that Cricket South Africa (CSA) needs to take at the earliest, adding that certain players opting to play for various T20 leagues around the world makes the job of the rest of the nations a little bit difficult while highlighting the the fact that India doesn’t face that problem.

“South Africa have got an equation where they have to figure out what their best XI is,” Smith said on Star Sports. “Players are playing in leagues around the world… how much time can he (du Plessis) give to South Africa in the lead up to the World Cup,” he questioned.

“Do they pick him straight for the World Cup or should he be part of the build-up where he understands the team culture, the thinking, training and preparing,” Smith added.

“India doesn’t face that challenge but for other nations (dealing with) free agents is a difficult one. We know Faf has the ability, the team has to decide how much time he needs to spend with the team. Maybe he is in that phase of his life where is happy to play the leagues, he is retired maybe from international cricket, maybe that’s where he wants to be,” Smith further said.

While du Plessis has long retired at the international level in the longer formats of the game, he is yet to officially quit the 20-over game despite his most recent appearance for South Africa coming at the end of 2020. Du Plessis is still rated a big-game player, having showcased his scoring abilities in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

(With Agency Inputs)