GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

New Delhi: Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 23). The match between these two star-studded sides which finished at the first and second position in the IPL 2023 points table respectively will take place at the CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While GT are yet to play in Chennai, CSK has not been at their best as well. Out of a total of seven matches that CSK played in Chennai in IPL 2023 so far, they have won four and lost three. Their defeats came against the Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The winner of the first qualifier will secure a place directly into the final, whereas the losing team will have another opportunity to reach the final. They will face the winner of the eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 26).

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report The pitch in Chennai will assist the spinners. The wicket is usually dry and the ball grips and turns as well. However, there have been a few high-scoring games here as well. Runs in the powerplay are crucial. Also, if the batter is set and used to the pace and bounce, runs will be far easier to come by.

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Weather Report Apart from one match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, the IPL 2023 has seen no washouts and same will be the case when CSK take on GT in Chennai. The weather forecast is pretty good for the day, however, the heat can take a toll on players as the temperature will soar to high 30s.