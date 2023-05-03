DC's Rishabh Pant couldn't be a part of the IPL 2023 as he is still recovering from a horrific accident he suffered last year. However, he never fails to extend his support to the team and motivate them in whatever way possible. He did that again after DC's huge victory.

New Delhi: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans by 5 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was DC's third victory in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and it is more special as they are at the bottom of the table and defeated the table topper at their home.

Hardik Addresses Loss Vs DC

"We would have taken 129 on any given day. Just lost a couple of wickets and in the end, Rahul got us back in the game. I tried my best in the end but it was not to be. ( On the discussion with Abhinav Manohar) We were hoping to get couple of big overs in the middle but we couldn't get rhythm. It was new for Abhinav as well and it boils down on how I could not finish the game. Full marks to the bowlers and full ownership I couldn't finish it. Wicket was good enough, it was wicket pressure. They bowled really well, 10 overs for 80 we would have taken," said in the post-match conference.

"In the end, Rahul got us in the game, otherwise, they were quite ahead. We lost this game because I couldn't get my rhythm. (On Mohammed Shami's brilliant bowling) I feel sorry for him, if you bowl like that, and restrict a team to 129 and still not win, the batters disappointed. I don't think the wicket did a lot but full credit to him. It is still lots of games left, we will take all learning from this game and move on. All these things keep happening, that's the beauty of IPL. We are still on top of the table but we still need to play good cricket," he added.