Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their tournament opener as both sides look to get off to a winning start. While Gujarat Titans will be led by Hardik Pandya, Lucknow Super Giants will be playing under their newly-appointed captain KL Rahul.

With the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia and Mohammed Shami in the ranks for Gujarat Titans (GT), they already look like a very strong unit but Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are no less either. With players like Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey and Marcus Stoinis in their side, LSG will fancy their chances of winning their first match of the tournament as well.

Here’s is a look at players to watch out for in today’s GT vs LSG match:

Shubman Gill: Having not been able to cement his place in the national side, this will be an ideal opportunity for Shubman Gill to showcase his skills in the shorter format of the game. With the T20 World Cup 2022 set to be held in Australia later this year, Gill will be eyeing a spot to get into the Indian team and no better place to announce himself than for his new franchise Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya: Another player who has lost his place in the Indian team due to his back injury, Hardik Pandya would know that the stage is set for him to unleash. It is an open secret that Hardik can take any bowling attack to the cleaners on his day and if he is fit to roll his arm over, then he can be one of the most useful players to have in your side. This might just be a make or break season for Pandya and he might have a point or two to prove to the selectors as well.

Rashid Khan: The Afghanistan leg-spinner is one of the most succesful bowlers in the shortest format of the game and can be an asset to any side. His IPL record speaks for itself and can be an attacking option for Gujarat Titans in the season. Rashid has a knack of picking of wickets, can bowl in the power-play as well as at the end and is a very handy lower-order batter. There has hardly been a season when Rashid has not delivered for his team and expect no different this year as well.

KL Rahul: The Lucknow Super Giants captain would be keen to get off the blocks quickly and make an early statement in the tournament. With Rahul, there has never been a doubt about the quality of batting he brings to the table and if he gets going, it will be a treat for all the fans across the globe. The kind of form he has been off late, we can expect a lot of fireworks from the Lucknow captain.

Evin Lewis: The West Indian top-order batter is one of the most exciting players in T20 cricket and has the ability to take the game away in a couple of overs. Lewis is an impact player and if he gets going, no ground is big enough for him. The only possible way to keep him quiet is to get him out and if he stays for any length of time, the scorers will have a job in their hands.

Ravi Bishnoi: One of the most exciting prospects coming out of the IPL, Ravi Bishnoi can be a star in the making. Bowling leg-break is one of the most difficult aspects of the game but it also brings with it the prospect of being a wicket-taker for the team. Having picked up 24 wickets in 23 games in IPL, Bishnoi has already taken long strides in his short career but it is his overall economy rate that stands out. An economy rate of 6.95 is world class and if the 21-year-old can maintain that, he would soon be one of the most sought-after players in world cricket.