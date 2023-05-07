Advertisement

GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartfelt Post For Krunal Pandya After Iconic Brother Vs Brother Clash

GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartfelt Post For Krunal Pandya After Iconic Brother Vs Brother Clash

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Updated: May 7, 2023 10:20 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. This was also the first time two brothers were leading two different teams against each other in Indian Premier League.

"It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It's about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him," said Hardik Pandya at the toss and told how special the moment was for him and his family.

Hardik Pandya's Post for Krunal Pandya

The GT skipper shared a post on his Instagram after the big clash. The post was a collage of two pictures, in the first picture was a teenage picture of Hardik and Krunal. The second one was from the match today.

Krunal Pandya took the catch of Hardik Pandya during the match. It was highlighted again in the hilarious banter between the brother during the post-match conference. Krunal said "God has been kind to us, our family is proud, Mom is happy. She said at the end of the day, two points will come home only. There is so much of love between me and Hardik, there's hardly any banter. I can tell him about that (the catch), definitely."

Hardik during his tie on the mic said "I don't think so, my love towards him (Krunal) is very strong, I won't be bragging. It would have been nice if it was a little tighter and we had won, he could have also had some bragging rights."

Also Read

More News ›
GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartfelt Post For Krunal Pandya After Iconic Brother Vs Brother Clash
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha Shine As Gujarat Titans Crush Lucknow Super Giants By 56 Runs
Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root Makes His IPL Debut Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Takes Stunner Catch To Dismiss Kyle Mayers - WATCH Viral Video
GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha Wears Pants Other Way Around - Picture Goes Viral
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates: RR vs SRH 52 match Live cricket score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Score-Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cric...

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 5th ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Score-Gibraltar vs Portugal Live Cricket Score and Updates: GIB vs POR Live Cricket Score, 8 match Live cricket score at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Score-Gibraltar vs Portugal Live Cricket Score and Upda...

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha Shine As Gujarat Titans Crush Lucknow Super Giants By 56 Runs

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha Shine As Gujarat Tit...

Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root Makes His IPL Debut Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root Makes His IPL Debut Against Sunri...

Advertisement