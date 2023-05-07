GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartfelt Post For Krunal Pandya After Iconic Brother Vs Brother Clash

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. This was also the first time two brothers were leading two different teams against each other in Indian Premier League.

"It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It's about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him," said Hardik Pandya at the toss and told how special the moment was for him and his family.

Hardik Pandya's Post for Krunal Pandya The GT skipper shared a post on his Instagram after the big clash. The post was a collage of two pictures, in the first picture was a teenage picture of Hardik and Krunal. The second one was from the match today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Krunal Pandya took the catch of Hardik Pandya during the match. It was highlighted again in the hilarious banter between the brother during the post-match conference. Krunal said "God has been kind to us, our family is proud, Mom is happy. She said at the end of the day, two points will come home only. There is so much of love between me and Hardik, there's hardly any banter. I can tell him about that (the catch), definitely."