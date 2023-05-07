New Delhi: Gujarat Titans is taking on Lucknow Super Giants for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. This is also the first time two brothers are leading different teams against each other in the history of IPL and to make the clash more special it was Krunal Pandya who took the catch to dismiss brother Hardik Pandya.

The clash was even special for the Pandya brothers as even after losing his wicket Hardik was all smile that it was his brother who took the catch. Before the match, Hardik also spoke about how important this moment is for them as their father would have loved to see this.

He said "It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It's about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket."

Gill, Saha's Fifties Annihilate LSG's Bowling

LSG won the toss and elected to bowl first but the decision didn't go their way as GT managed to put 227 runs on board at the loss of just two wickets. Both Gill and Saha smashed blazing half-centuries and helped their team put a massive total in front of the visitors.

Gill and Saha joined 142 runs opening partnership and provided their team with a quickfire start. Wriddhiman Saha got out after scoring 81 runs off 43 balls. On the other hand, Gil stayed unbeaten till the end and made sure his team finishes off large. He missed a chance to score his first IPL century by just 6 runs.