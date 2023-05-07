Advertisement

GT Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Our Father Would Have Been Proud, Says Hardik Pandya On Playing Against Krunal Pandya

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is hosting Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants for a IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Updated: May 7, 2023 3:35 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is hosting Krunal Pandya's Lucknow Super Giants for an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. This is also the first time two brothers are leading teams against each other in the Indian Premier League.

Hardik Pandya Speaks On Playing Against Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is leading LSG as KL Rahul has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 due to the injury he suffered during the match against RCB. He won the toss against GT and elected to bowl first.

"We will bowl first. It's a dream come true for us, leading our respective sides. Overall the wicket will play the same. We have a good batting side, and we fancy our chance to chase down the total. We have played good cricket, and we stand at a good stage in the points table. de Kock is in, Naveen misses out," said Krunal after the toss.

Hardik addressed playing against his brother after the toss and said "It's an emotional day, our father would have been proud. This is something happening for the first time, so our family is proud. One Pandya will definitely win today. It's about expressing ourselves and not worry about the result. The fear of failure might creep in, but we need to play good cricket. One forced change, Little is out as he has to play for Ireland, Alzarri comes in for him."

