New Delhi: Rashid Khan took a stunning catch to dismiss Kyle Mayers on the score of 48 runs off 32 balls and ended his 88 runs-opening partnership with Quinton de Kock. LSG came out to chase a massive 228 runs target from GT and got a good start for it because of Mayers.

Kyle Mayers along with Quinton de Kock, who is playing his first match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 helped LSG get a good start in this massive chase. However, their stand was put to an end by Rashid Khan's brilliance in the outfield. He also gave Mohit Sharma his first wicket of the match and provided GT with a much-needed breakthrough.

Saha, Gill's Fifties Outclass LSG's Bowling

Dominating batting displays from Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43) and Shubman Gill (94* off 51 balls) powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a massive total of 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Sunday.

Saha and Gill dominated the proceedings with the fearless hitting and the duo went on to build a 142-run partnership, which Avesh Khan broke in the 13th over. Then, skipper Hardik Pandya came in and played a quick cameo of 25 off 15 to keep the Titans on track. With Gill remaining unbeaten on 94, some lusty blows from David Miller, in the end, took Titans to the biggest score at the venue.

Saha took Titans off to a rollicking start as he was at his best smashing it all around the park sparing no bowler. After being silent for the first five over, Gill joined the six-hitting fest after surviving an lbw as he lofted towards long-off for a maximum. Saha launched Yash Thakur's slower ball over long-on for a six and completed his fifty off just 20 balls.

The opening duo's onslaught helped the Titans crossed the 100-run mark in nine overs and stood strong at 120 for no loss halfway through the innings. An over later, Gill came up with the fourth half-century of the season off 29 balls.

(with IANS inputs)