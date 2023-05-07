New Delhi: Wriddhiman Saha is finding it hard to stay off the headlines as after smashing a blazing 81-run knock against Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first innings, he came out to wicket-keep in the second innings wearing pants the other way around.

Fans noticed that and soon the pictures went viral on the internet. Fans highlighted how the logs of the sponsors were on the back of Saha's pants instead of the front. Saha's pictures are now going viral on the internet at a rapid pace now.