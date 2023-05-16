GT vs SRH: Video Of Cheerleader Dancing With Broken Hand Leaves Fans Disappointed

Gujarat Titans picked up a remarkable win over SRH and qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

New Delhi: During Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a heartbreaking incident came into the limelight as an SRH cheerleader was spotted performing with a broken hand. The shocking incident left the fans in disbelief. As the picture of the cheerleader surfaced on the internet, it bagged up a chunk of mixed reactions from the netizens. While some praised her for her hard work, others brutally slammed the BCCI and IPL authorities for forcing her to perform despite a broken hand. One cheerleader arm is fractured but BCCI and IPL authorities want her to cheer for SRH. Such a shame. #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Q55kAX6fpq Rowan (@JustLikeGon) May 15, 2023

Player toh player cheerleader bhi injured ho rahi hai. IPL Injured premier league.#IPL2O23 #Cheerleader pic.twitter.com/UZeTtbgtJQ Bhushan Kamble (@Vibewithbhusshh) May 16, 2023

However, it is still unclear whether she was forced to perform or it was her own will. The severity of her injury is also unknown till now. This doesn't look good. Don't cheerleaders have sick leaves @SunRisers ? https://t.co/O1m9ygS1BJ Prince ? (@king0favalon) May 16, 2023