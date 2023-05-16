Advertisement

GT vs SRH: Video Of Cheerleader Dancing With Broken Hand Leaves Fans Disappointed

Gujarat Titans picked up a remarkable win over SRH and qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

GT vs SRH: Video Of Cheerleader Dancing With Broken Hand Leaves Fans Disappointed
Updated: May 16, 2023 2:12 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: During Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a heartbreaking incident came into the limelight as an SRH cheerleader was spotted performing with a broken hand. The shocking incident left the fans in disbelief.

As the picture of the cheerleader surfaced on the internet, it bagged up a chunk of mixed reactions from the netizens. While some praised her for her hard work, others brutally slammed the BCCI and IPL authorities for forcing her to perform despite a broken hand.

However, it is still unclear whether she was forced to perform or it was her own will. The severity of her injury is also unknown till now.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans defeated SRH by 34 runs and thus became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2023. Shubman Gill scored 101 in 58 balls, his maiden IPL century and with useful contribution from Sai Sudarshan, who played a good knock of 47 in 36 balls, GT scored 188-8. SRH pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar took his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL helped SRH restrict GT to a par score, which looked impossible at the 14th over mark when GT were batting at a run rate of over 10 with a set Shubman Gill at crease and nine wickets in the kitty.

For GT, Mohammed Shami bowled a phenomenal spell of (4-21-4) and broke the spine of SRH batting. No other batter other than Henrich Klassen 64(44) could mark his presence against the dominant GT bowling attack. This loss meant that SRH became the second team to be knocked out of the IPL 2023.

Also Read

More News ›
GT vs SRH: Video Of Cheerleader Dancing With Broken Hand Leaves Fans Disappointed
Virat Kohli And RCB Members Visit Mohammed Siraj's New House | Watch Video
'Mumbai Indians Is A Champion Side, Can Win Their Sixth IPL Title': Harbhajan Singh
Ben Stokes To Return Home After CSK vs DC Match To Prepare For Ashes
Arjun Tendulkar Gets Bitten By Dog Ahead Of LSG vs MI Clash
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli And RCB Members Visit Mohammed Siraj's New House | Watch Video

Virat Kohli And RCB Members Visit Mohammed Siraj's New House...

'Mumbai Indians Is A Champion Side, Can Win Their Sixth IPL Title': Harbhajan Singh

'Mumbai Indians Is A Champion Side, Can Win Their Sixth IPL ...

PCB Threatens To Boycott SL vs PAK Test Series In June If Sri Lanka Opposes Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023

PCB Threatens To Boycott SL vs PAK Test Series In June If Sr...

Ben Stokes To Return Home After CSK vs DC Match To Prepare For Ashes

Ben Stokes To Return Home After CSK vs DC Match To Prepare F...

ICCV vs DST Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, Playing 11, Pitch And Weather Report - Who Will Win Match 42, Fancode ECS Austria T10, Match 42

ICCV vs DST Dream 11 Tips, Best Fantasy Team, Head To Head, ...

Advertisement